Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Grows By 35.3%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 342,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CSV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $861.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 64.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 343.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

