Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Declines By 59.2%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the October 14th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

