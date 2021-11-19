Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Drops By 61.1%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 660,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

COCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

