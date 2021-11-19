Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Increases By 132.1%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:CSTA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,409,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

