Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Decreases By 55.5%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 14th total of 415,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ECNCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

