Short Interest in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Expands By 36.8%

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

FLAC remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. 230,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,778. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

