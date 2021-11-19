Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Rises By 44.0%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the October 14th total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

