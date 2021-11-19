Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rises By 143.6%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the October 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.