Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Drops By 41.2%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 14th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HGTXU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 287,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,324. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

