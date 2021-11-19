Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Drops By 41.2%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 14th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HGTXU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 287,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,324. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
