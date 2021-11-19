Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Drops By 37.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

BSMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

