Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Grows By 85.7%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.91. 995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Kajima has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

About Kajima

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

