Short Interest in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Decreases By 56.7%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the October 14th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,736,283 shares of company stock valued at $42,721,955 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

