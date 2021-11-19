Short Interest in Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Drops By 54.5%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

