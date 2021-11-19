Short Interest in Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Grows By 106.2%

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the October 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,437,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDCN opened at $0.00 on Friday. Medican Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

