Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Expands By 38.3%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
