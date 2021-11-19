Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Rises By 38.3%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

