Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Rises By 54.1%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,365,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 886,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS NEVDF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEVDF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

