Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rises By 74.7%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NJDCY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 94,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,220. Nidec has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Nidec had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

