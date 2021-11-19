Short Interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Grows By 72.6%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 179.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 26.77%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

