Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Increases By 38.5%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OIIIF opened at $1.68 on Friday. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.