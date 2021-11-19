Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Rises By 113.1%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the October 14th total of 76,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 52.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IX opened at $102.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95. ORIX has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

