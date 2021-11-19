Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Drops By 37.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the October 14th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QUISF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,535. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

