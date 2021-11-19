Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Drops By 47.7%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the October 14th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 825.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 90.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 103,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,817. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

