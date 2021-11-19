Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Declines By 32.7%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the October 14th total of 115,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of RELL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 49,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $92,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,668 shares of company stock worth $266,476. 37.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.