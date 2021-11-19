Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Drops By 53.8%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SLN traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,820,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

