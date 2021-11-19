Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expands By 45.5%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the October 14th total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 216,919 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

