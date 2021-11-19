Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Drops By 34.6%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.6 days.

SMECF traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $650.75. 917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901. SMC has a 1-year low of $531.96 and a 1-year high of $744.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $627.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.69.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

