Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Drops By 34.6%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.6 days.
SMECF traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $650.75. 917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901. SMC has a 1-year low of $531.96 and a 1-year high of $744.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $627.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.69.
About SMC
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.