Short Interest in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Rises By 44.8%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the October 14th total of 987,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sunoco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

