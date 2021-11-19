Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Rises By 41.9%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the October 14th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ OLB opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The OLB Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

