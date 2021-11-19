Short Interest in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Increases By 58.7%

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 844,200 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the October 14th total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Thimble Point Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THMA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

