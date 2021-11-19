Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Rises By 52.6%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75.

TOTZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

