Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Declines By 44.4%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TSGTY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.38. 5,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

