Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Decreases By 32.9%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 601,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VIVE opened at $1.78 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 323.58% and a negative return on equity of 108.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

