Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Grows By 100.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wacoal stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.85. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435. Wacoal has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

