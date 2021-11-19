Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Grows By 100.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wacoal stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.85. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435. Wacoal has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56.
About Wacoal
