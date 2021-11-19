Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Drops By 38.0%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 973,200 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.53. The stock had a trading volume of 493,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $69,565,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

