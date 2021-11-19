Short Interest in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Increases By 93.9%

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ZTAQU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTAQU. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 2,272.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

