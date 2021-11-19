Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in October

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the October 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SSSAF stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $57.23.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

SSSAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.