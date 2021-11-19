Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €77.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($91.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.72 ($69.09).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a twelve month high of €62.22 ($73.20). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

