Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

