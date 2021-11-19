Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.87

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 181828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

SMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.