Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Steve Senneff Buys 10,000 Shares

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Signify Health stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,259. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
