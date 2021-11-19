Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Steve Senneff Buys 10,000 Shares

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Signify Health stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,259. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

