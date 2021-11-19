Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VIPRF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,486. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
About Silver Viper Minerals
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.