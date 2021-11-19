Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VIPRF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,486. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

