Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $29,868,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 191,599 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 144,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 120,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,368. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $123.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

