Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.32 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

