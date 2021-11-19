Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €195.00 ($229.41) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €129.89 ($152.81).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €156.30 ($183.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 52 week low of €90.95 ($107.00) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($200.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €125.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

