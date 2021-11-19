Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Trading Down 12.9%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) shares dropped 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 101,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

About Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF)

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

