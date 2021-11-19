Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.29 and last traded at C$13.39. Approximately 52,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 139,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.54.

SKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.45. The stock has a market cap of C$839.66 million and a PE ratio of -6.38.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

