Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$38.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$23.24 and a 1 year high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.