SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $487,502.23 and $43.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 64.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.