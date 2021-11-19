Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Snap posted sales of $911.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $315,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $291,169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

